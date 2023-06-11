The Kootenay Robusters dragon boat team members are back on the water and recruiting new members. Wbere did dragon boating originate? (Contributed)

QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

There’s no shortage of recreational activities at this time of the year

While Canada is known for cold-weather sports such as hockey, curling and skiing, there are plenty of warm-weather sports to enjoy at this time of year.

There are plenty of individual and team sports to enjoy as a participant or as a spectator.

How much do you know about summer sports? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Local golfers teeing-off at the 14th hole at the Penticton Golf and Country Club in March. Do you know when the oldest golf course in Canada was established? (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

Penticton’s Jeff Symonds is overall first place finisher at Ironman Penticton in August, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Bob Carter of the Peachland Sun Gods pitches during the slo-pitch tournament at the Summerland Action Festival. Do you know how many major league baseball teams there are in Canada at present? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

