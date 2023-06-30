QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

The $2 toonie coin is in use around Canada. Previously, Canada had a $2 banknote. What colour was this banknote? (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View) The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is Canada’s public broadcaster, with radio and televison content. When did the CBC begin? (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Terry Fox Memorial in St. John’s, Newfoundland, marking mile ‘0’ in his journey to raise money and awareness for cancer research. What was the name of his run? (Black Press file photo) The Canadian flag is a recognizable symbol of Canada. When did this flag become Canada’s national flag? (Black Press file photo)

There is a lot to celebrate about Canada as the nation marks its 156th birthday on July 1.

The country is the second-largest in the world and has a population of 40 million.

There are plenty of natural wonders in Canada, as well as plenty of Canadians who have made outstanding contributions in various fields.

How much do you know about Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 15 questions.

