It has been said people will spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. How much do you know about sleep and dreams? (Pixabay.com photo)
QUIZ: Pillow talk
In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams
It has been said that people spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. Most of us are not awake during much of that time.
Friday, March 12, is World Sleep Day, a day organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society to raise awareness about sleep problems and sleep disorders.
In recognition of the day, here are a few questions about sleep and dreams. How many can you answer correctly?
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Contests
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay star in 1917. When was the motion picture company DreamWorks Pictures formed? (Francois Duhamel | Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures)