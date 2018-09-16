REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Victoria: Royals hockey team runs drills at CFB Esquimalt

In between the Victoria Royals’ pre-season and regular season schedule, the players are still training hard – including at the naval base. Watch more >

Cranbrook: Thousands of athletes compete in 55+ BC Games

Archery, Bocce, Bridge, Cribbage, Cycling – just some of the competitions at this year’s games. Watch more >

B.C.: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back

The Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookies campaign is back to help raise funds for organizations in communities across B.C. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Learning how to smoke black cod

A youth program in Prince Rupert is teaching teens how to smoke black cod at the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’s public smokehouse. Watch more >

Vancouver: Police dogs compete in national skills competition

Nearly 40 dog teams from across Canada are coming to Vancouver for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials this weekend. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Just Posted

Masset short on council candidates, other communities okay

Nominations deadline for Masset council extended to 4 p.m. Monday

Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

All crew rescued by nearby sport fishers, boat was re-fitted in late 2016

Last day to run for Oct. 20 election

Candidates have until 4 p.m. today to file nomination packages

Heritage BC to consult northwest B.C. residents

History perceptions have changed since last consultation process in 2008

Crews plugging holes in grounded HaiCo barge

Crews are now patching the HaiCo barge that grounded on Lina Island… Continue reading

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Singh blamed the Liberals and Conservatives for the current state of the country

Typhoon lashes south China after killing 36 in Philippines

Nearly half a million people had been evacuated from seven cities in China

Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps, keep win streak alive

‘“I thought we were the better team’

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

Most Read