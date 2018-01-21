REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: Women, supporters participate in marches across province

Thousands of women and supporters participated in one of several women’s marches taking place across B.C. – marking one year since the first March On Washington. See more >

WILLIAMS LAKE: Cougar kitten rescued near Williams Lake

A cougar kitten is getting a second lease on life after it was discovered hungry and frostbitten just outside of Williams Lake. See more >

SURREY: Drone footage captures deforestation in Hawthorne Park

Earlier this month, the city started its construction on turning Hawthorne Park into a roadway. Drone footage offers a birds eye view of the clearing. See more>

FERNIE: Explorers discover Canada’s deepest cave

A cave in the mountain ranges just north of Fernie, reaching depths greater than 600 metres, has become Canada’s deepest cave. See more >

YOUBOU: Parade of elk take a morning stroll

On her own morning walk, B.C. resident Wendy Stokes found herself capturing up-close excitement of more than a dozen elk. See more >

Got a spectacular, viral or down-right amazing video from somewhere in B.C.?

Send your video to provincial reporter Ashley Wadhwani to be featured in REPLAY.