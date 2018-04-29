REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack: 12-year-old honoured for fundraising efforts

Chase Lloyd donated her own $20 to help a family devestated by a fire, inspiring those around her to also pitch in, in total raising $1,000. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Elephant seal claims beach for moulting

Beach-goers to Gonzales Beach were in for a treat this week as an elephant seal chose the popular spot to lounge and shed its fur during its yearly moulting season. Watch more >

Cache Creek: Residents battle flooding as washouts close highways

All hands were on deck in Cache Creek as flooding poured onto the town’s streets after a week of melting snowpacks. Watch more >

Vancouver: Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum

Hundreds of people passionate about B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity education curriculum turned out to duelling rallies for and against the program on Monday in both Vancouver and Victoria. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Advocates seek to end horse slaughter

Belinda Lyall, founder of the B.C. Horse Angels, makes daily trips to what she calls her little piece of paradise in Salmon Arm to care for horses she has rescued from slaughter. Watch more >

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

Roller dance parties ready to rock 'n roll in Masset

Kids, grown-ups, and a giant bumble-bee will skate circles in Masset today.… Continue reading

Islands leaders make the case for full northern tax deduction

It’s one for the money, two to show tax fairness for the… Continue reading

Orca found dead at Copper Bay was a northern resident

A newborn killer whale found dead on a Copper Bay beach in… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of silence and spring

By Margo Hearne After the usual long flight across the continent following… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — April 27, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Evacuation order issued for Nazko Valley homes due to flooding

46 house points are under evacuation

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

