REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Vancouver: TV show host rants about cabs in B.C.

You know her best from HGTV series Love it or List it but while in Vancouver, Jillian Harris had a few things to say about B.C.’s cabs and the lack of Uber. Watch more >

Campbell River: Shopping cart ride through town turns heads

A video shot in Campbell River showing a daring downhill ride – using a shopping cart – went viral. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Moccasins to be shipped to Manitoba

A group of Prince Rupert youth have hand stitched 1,0000 moccassins to send to Indigenous children in Manitoba. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Lady bugs enlisted to fight off aphids

With summer around the corner, these tiny fighters are helping protect B.C.;s trees. Watch more >

Williams Lake: A dandy feast for an uncommon family

A mother black bear and her four cubs were spotted feasting on a patch of fresh dandelions in the Cariboo. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Just Posted

A rebuilding year for Richardson Ranch

Workshop and boarding kennels re-open a year after fire rocks Richardson Ranch

Cumshewa Head Trail revisited

By John Wood Toward the end of May, John Wesley and I… Continue reading

North coast represented on B.C.’s new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

Joy Thorkelson, James Lawson and Tasha Sutcliffe will help create strategies to protect B.C. salmon

Research expedition to explore seamounts off Haida Gwaii

Islanders will be able to livestream underwater video from the SG̱aan-Ḵinghlas/Bowie seamount… Continue reading

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Stephen Reid, a notorious bank robber turned best-selling author, died Tuesday. Reid… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read