REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Victoria: Some of B.C.’s best to showcase The Nutcracker

A unique take on The Nutcracker tours from Victoria, to Coquitlam, Revelstoke, and Chilliwack, featuring some of Vancouver Island’s most dedicated dancers. Watch more >

Comox Valley: Humpback whale spotted playing around with log

It’s not everyday you see a thousands-pound humpback whale playing around. The four-year-old whale, named Lorax, was spotted having some fun with a log. Watch more >

Maple Ridge: Boy, 8, helps homeless stay dry over holidays

Ryder Moore, 8, has accomplished more giving that most achieve in their lifetime. This week he hosted his third annual rainboot drive for those in need. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Award-winning gingerbread house features Coast Salish

An unlikely – but winning – pair. Culinary arts instructor Sian Hurley and electronics professor Joel Feenstra teamed up to create a Coast Salish gingerbread house, which took home first prize in a recent competition. Watch more >

Parksville: RCMP choir brightens up spirits at care homes

The RCMP choir made a festive visit to a number of senior care homes in the Island town, bringing plenty of cheer. Watch more >

