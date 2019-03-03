REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vancouver: BC Place unveils new colourful – cheesy – and creative menu

Be prepared to drool when you check out the new menu, featuring this grilled cheese, available for Whitecaps fans at BC Place. Watch more >

Armstrong: Salon opens doors to homeless in need of a haircut

A local hair stylist is hoping to boost the confidence of those in need with free services, no questions asked. Watch more >

Qualicum Beach: Wounded Warriors stop through during annual campaign

The members of this year’s Wounded Warriors team are running from Port Hardy to Victoria to raise awareness about first responders and military veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress. Watch more >

Clearwater: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park

For frequent visitors to Wells Gray Provincial Park, it’s not officially winter until Helmcken Falls forms an iconic “snow cone.” Watch more >

