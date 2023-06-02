The Duck Divas have been hiding tiny resin ducks across B.C. to bring a smile to people's faces. (The Duck Divas/Facebook)

The sneaky Duck Divas have been hiding tiny fowl across B.C.’s Interior

Tiny, colourful ducks have been found in Abbotsford, Merritt and Kamloops

Tiny water fowl have been popping up around B.C.’s Interior and a Black Press reporter finally got to the bottom of the ‘ducking’ story.

The Duck Divas are a group of anonymous rascals who have been hiding itsy-bitsy resin ducks across B.C. “just to put a smile on people’s faces.”

The initiative started in April, after a recent trauma impacted the family behind the fowl.

“For us, we find that knowing these little ducks bringing so much joy to others brings us a little comfort and happiness into our days as we get through our family ordeal together,” said a representative of the Divas.

So far, the group of mysterious mallard mischief-makers have left colourful ducks in Abbotsford, Merritt, Nicola Lake and Kamloops.

A Facebook page has been created for the Duck Divas and their adventures. People have posted saying that they have found ducks in all sorts of odd places, including in flower pots, bathrooms and on street signs.

“We have so much fun. All we wanted was to put a smile on someone else’s face.”

Keep your eyes peeled for the ducks over the weekend, you never know where one may be hiding.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

abbotsfordComedy and HumourinteriorbcKamloopsMerritt

Previous story
1-in-4 people say they experience period poverty in Canada: poll

Just Posted

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk

BC Hydro plans to offer First Nations an economic stake in a new line that will expand its electrical supply from Prince George to Terrace. This new line would parallel the existing one from the Williston Substation to the Skeena Substation south of Terrace. (BC Hydro illustration)
Northwest B.C. First Nations could have ownership stake in major BC Hydro project