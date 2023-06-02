The sneaky Duck Divas have been hiding tiny fowl across B.C.’s Interior

Tiny, colourful ducks have been found in Abbotsford, Merritt and Kamloops

Tiny water fowl have been popping up around B.C.’s Interior and a Black Press reporter finally got to the bottom of the ‘ducking’ story.

The Duck Divas are a group of anonymous rascals who have been hiding itsy-bitsy resin ducks across B.C. “just to put a smile on people’s faces.”

The initiative started in April, after a recent trauma impacted the family behind the fowl.

“For us, we find that knowing these little ducks bringing so much joy to others brings us a little comfort and happiness into our days as we get through our family ordeal together,” said a representative of the Divas.

So far, the group of mysterious mallard mischief-makers have left colourful ducks in Abbotsford, Merritt, Nicola Lake and Kamloops.

A Facebook page has been created for the Duck Divas and their adventures. People have posted saying that they have found ducks in all sorts of odd places, including in flower pots, bathrooms and on street signs.

“We have so much fun. All we wanted was to put a smile on someone else’s face.”

Keep your eyes peeled for the ducks over the weekend, you never know where one may be hiding.

