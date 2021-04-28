(VancityReynolds/Twitter)

‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A famous Vancouverite is encouraging Canadians to get their vaccine with the ‘Get your shot’ campaign.

Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of himself in the campaign’s t-shirt on Wednesday (April 28) morning. Although Reynolds got his shot in California, he joined other famous Canadians in breaking down vaccine hesitancy. The campaign includes other famous Canucks such as Gurdeep Pandher, a Yukon man famous for his Bhangra dancing, six-time Olympic medallist Clara Hughes and doctors and health professionals from Canada’s BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Colour) community.

So far, just under a quarter of Canadians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but just over two per cent have received both doses. Canada has seen struggles with deliveries and supply of its approved vaccines over the past several months but this week, provinces like B.C. opened up AstraZeneca clinics for people as young as 30 in hotspot zones. The age-based rollout of Pfizer and Moderna is currently booking appointments for people age 60 and up, as well as for people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable.

While the youngest people approved to get a COVID shot won’t get it until June, B.C. is asking everyone to register now.

VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

