This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appear in latest comic book by TidalWave Productions, out Sept. 16, 2020. (TidalWave Productions handout)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon be able to add “comic book character” to his resume.

TidalWave, a graphic novel publishing company, announced Monday (Sept. 14) that Trudeau is the latest politician to be profiled in their comic books, as part of the 11-year Political Power series.

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life – from speaking at the funeral of his father, Pierre Trudeau, to winning the most recent federal election.

“The goal of the Political Power series is to offer a non-partisan profile of the political figure. Justin Trudeau is popular around the world, but like any person, he’s not without faults,” Frizell said in a statement.

“As a writer, I need to find a way to balance the positives and negatives and distill a person’s life and career into a little over 20 pages or about 100 pictures.”

The latest biography comic book joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies. Previous titles have profiled Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Condoleezza Rice, George Bush, James Comey, Nelson Mandela, Marco Rubio and Elizabeth Warren.

“Non-fiction stories are sometimes more entertaining than stories involving capes and tights” publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement.

“In this case the news far-out passes traditional comic books.”

The comic is set to be released Sept. 16.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Justin Trudeau



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

(TidalWave Productions handout)

(TidalWave Productions handout)

(TidalWave Productions handout)

(TidalWave Productions handout)