Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

Make sure to check your mail in the coming days and weeks for a little surprise from Canada Post.

The Crown corporation is sending out a post card to 13.5 million residential addresses in Canada. Each household will receive one of six post cards at random, and they’ll be free to mail off to a friend, family member or anyone else Canadians are missing around the country during the pandemic.

“Meaningful connection is vital for our emotional health, sense of community and overall well-being,” said Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post. “Canada Post wants everyone to stay safe, but also stay in touch with the people who matter to them.”

The postcards are part of the “Write Here Write Now” program, launched in September 2020 to encourage Canadians to use letter writing to connect with loved ones. Canada Post is also encouraging people to share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #WriteHereWriteNow.

Canada Post

