Overlooking one of the main streets in Kaslo, B.C. (@johanjkpg/Instagram)

Tired of ‘big city life’? One-stoplight town hosts contest to lure in city slickers

Contest by BC Rural Centre hopes to attract city folks to a small town in the Kootenays

In a quiet city near Kootenay Lake, just under 1,000 people are the rural simplicities – and the one streetlight – oin Kaslo.

And the small town is hoping more people catch on.

The BC Rural Centre has organized a new contest aimed at “young urban creative professionals,” who are frustrated with the daily big-city life and looking to settle down in the Kootenays.

“We’re looking for people tired of the metro rat race, who would like to explore the advantages (and challenges) of rural life,” reads the contest.

To take part, contestants submite a brief two-minute video explaining why they’d consider moving to Kaslo, and how they’d contribute to the community.

People can then vote for which video they like best.

Winners will receive four nights stay at the Kaslo Hotel overlooking Kootenay Lake, meals, and a $500 travel stipend during this year’s Canada Day long weekend.

The catch: the winner will be taken on a tour visiting the local school (singular), meet small business owners and entrepreneurs, take part in a neighbourhood outdoor potluck and of course, check out the available real estate.

Previous story
Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Just Posted

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

BC Budget’s Top 10 promises the North Coast will care about

BC Ferry fare reductions, Indigenous language investments, rent support for seniors

Animating history: Auchter to remake documentary film 50 years after historic pole-raising

Documentary re-make follows success of animated short film

B.C. BUDGET: Fare freeze, free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tired of ‘big city life’? One-stoplight town hosts contest to lure in city slickers

Contest by BC Rural Centre hopes to attract city folks to a small town in the Kootenays

Student protest outside White House a snapshot of American gun debate

Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House

Feds can’t do much to fight fake news in Canada

Federal government can’t do much to fight fake news: Canadian Heritage documents

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Ry Cooder coming to Vancouver Island MusicFest

American music icon to play in Comox Valley July 14

Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Americans win their first gold medal since 1998

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Most Read