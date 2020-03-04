Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Are you a little worried about your bathroom supplies as you look at photos of empty store shelves lately?

Well, never fear – your neighbours probably have you covered.

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days. Whether a joke or people attempting to capitalize on fears of COVID-19, they’ve sparked discussion all over social media.

One Craigslist ad from Richmond offered “one almost full roll of toilet paper” for $100.

The post, picture above at left, advertised the roll as “hard to find!!” and “sold out everywhere!”

If you’re on a bit more of a budget, a Costco reseller in Downtown Vancouver has you covered at just $80 for 30 rolls. The deal works out to just $2.66 a roll, which is a distinct markup but better than $100.

If you’re out in the ‘burbs, perhaps a $5 roll of toilet paper is more your style? And if you’re feeling ritzy, you can get an individually packaged one for $10, both in an Abbotsford “bidding wars” group.

Some toilet paper on sale at a markup on Craigslist and in Lower Mainland Facebook groups. (Craigslist/Facebook)

If your toilet paper supply is up to date, there’s a few more other COVID-19 “necessities” up on Craigslist.

In Surrey, $16 will buy you either a laugh or a “coronavirus bucket head” for your animals.

A ‘coronavirus bucket head’ and some expensive hand sanitizer on sale in the Vancouver area. (Craigslist)

“Keep your goat safe, donkeys, pigs, horses and basically any farm animals, free from the deadly corona virus,” the post said. See-through ones are an additional $5.

Are you out of hand sanitizer? A seller in Richmond is offering a $15 bottle of Purell hand sanitizer.

And despite many warnings from health officials, a plethora of face masks are available, ranging from $1 to at over $100.

