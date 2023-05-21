Track down B.C.’s best farmers markets this summer with interactive app

Farmers markets across B.C. can now be found easily with the help of an interactive app and downloadable guide.

The BC Farmers’ Market Trail is a digital guide to more than 145 markets in the province, and is an initiative by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets.

While locals usually know where their community’s market is, those who are travelling this summer are encouraged to download the app and keep an eye out for markets wherever they go.

Markets are a collection of the freshest local foods, but also a way to meet with artisans, growers, makers and bakers in every community.

The app also now includes online markets, a new form of markets that are available in communities from Pitt Meadows to Prince George.

Users can search by community or region, and the days they are open. The regions are broken up into Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, City of Vancouver, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Kootenay Rockies and Columbia Basin, Northern B.C., Sea to Sky, Sunshine Coast, Thompson Okanagan, and Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Users can even search for specific features, including seating, being dog-friendly, wheelchair accessible or having live music.

To learn more about the app and the online guide, visit bcfarmersmarkettrail.com.

READ MORE: Where to find fresh flowers along Abbotsford’s roadsides

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureFarmers marketstravel