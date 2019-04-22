Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be portrayed in Sunday’s Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons,” which is titled “D’Oh Canada.” (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-City TV)

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be portrayed in Sunday’s Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons,” which is titled “D’Oh Canada.”

Toronto journalist Lucas Meyer tweeted on Monday that he got to guest-voice Trudeau for the segment after putting together an impressions video on YouTube.

READ MORE: ‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

Asked if the show reached out to Trudeau to voice himself in the episode, his spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon said in an email: “We respectfully declined their offer.”

The episode, which will air on City in Canada, sees Lisa mistakenly given political asylum in Canada during a family trip to Niagara Falls.

Tim Long, a Canadian-born consulting producer on “The Simpsons,” tells The Canadian Press the Trudeau character briefly talks to Lisa in the episode.

Long adds “there may be mention of a current scandal” that Prime Minister Trudeau is involved with, suggesting the episode might touch on the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“That may be one of those things that nobody in America is going to get,” Long, who was born in Brandon, Man., and grew up in Exeter, Ont., said in a recent phone interview.

“It’s funny, though, because of course America got used to the idea that, ‘Well, Trudeau is great’ — at least the liberal part of America has sort of got it in their head that, ‘Oh, he’s amazing and Canadians must love him’ — and I think they’re shocked to learn that he’s in a little bit of trouble right now.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Just Posted

Repen: FOI data proves Telkwans being ripped off by ICBC

Former Telkwa mayor received a response from ICBC and says the results don’t look good for residents

Fires still burning near Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service assures residents of a proactive plan heading into wildfire season

Northwest B.C. leaders divided over oil tanker ban

Senate hearings in Prince Rupert and Terrace show Bill C-48 is at a crossroads

Northwest entrepreneurs pitch their plans for cash prizes

ThriveNorth announces 12 finalists in this year’s business challenge

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

RCMP confirm witnesses say body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Most Read