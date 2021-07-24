Bears play in a tub. (BC Wildlife Park)

Bears play in a tub. (BC Wildlife Park)

Tubthumping: Bears stay cool at BC Wildlife Park

Two grizzles play in a tub at the wildfire park in Kamloops

Splish, splash two bears were taking a bath long upon a Thursday afternoon at the BC Wildlife in Kamloops.

The two grizzlies kept cool from the summer heat in a bathtub filled with water that had been donated by Surplus Herby’s.

In a post to Instagram, a bear can be seen cautiously walking out of the denning area towards the bathtub, but then wastes no time dumping the tub over and batting it around as if it were a toy.

Another bear got right in the tub, ’thinking everything was alright’.

Zookeepers at the wildlife park have been coming up with interesting ways to keep animals hydrated and cool during the heatwave that has dominated much of the province.

Back on June 24, the grizzlies were treated to bear-sized popsicles made of fruit and wildflowers.

However, popsicles aren’t for everyone, zookeepers noted, owls prefer a light misting, while the bison want a full spray down from a hose. Balu the turkey, enjoys shade under an umbrella and the elks are provided with a pond to splash in.

Check out the BC Wildlife Park’s Instagram for more cute fun.

READ MORE: Young Kelowna busker serenades Bernard Avenue

READ MORE: Ducklings reunited with mother thanks to Delta crew

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsKamloopsWildlife

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 25 to 31

Just Posted

Unifor Local 2301 have confirmed with its members that they are absolutely on strike and will be withdrawing their services as of midnight tonight. (Rio Tinto)
Unifor Local 2301 confirms strike to commence as of midnight tonight: July 25

Unifor Local 2301 extended its strike notice until midnight on July 24. If no agreement is made, picketing will begin to take place on the road leading to the smelter cafeteria gate and the main smelter gate. (Rio Tinto)
Union extends collective agreement process for another 24 hours: Unifor Local 2301

Unifor Local 2301 members have commenced a work stoppage starting July 24 at 12:01 a.m. (Rio Tinto photo)
Unifor Local 2301 set to commence strike

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7