PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating yellow have been selected as the Pantone Color of the Year 2021. (Courtesy of Pantone Color Institute)

Ultimate Gray and Illuminating yellow featured as Pantone Color of the Year 2021

‘A message of positivity supported by fortitude’: Pantone

For many, 2020 can’t end fast enough.

For those looking ahead, what 2021 will bring is still a mystery but the team at Pantone is hoping to make it a more cheerful year.

The global colour authority announced the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2021 with an added twist. Instead of just one colour, 2021 will see PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating “as two independent colours that come together to create an aspirational pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine-filled day,” according to a release from the company.

ALSO READ: The best of 2020

This is the first time in the past 22 years of colour selections that two colours have been featured.

“The selection of two independent colours highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one colour or one person, it’s about more than one. The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a statement. “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a colour combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.”

 

Best of 2020

