Dog Appreciation Day is Wednesday, Aug. 26. Pictured here is Boo, the winner of Top Dog, a contest put on by The Chilliwack Progress in 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Water Quality Month and Romance Awareness Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 23: Cuban Sandwich Day, Ride the Wind Day, Sponge Cake Day.

Monday, Aug. 24: Pluto Demoted Day, Knife Day, International Strange Music Day, Peach Pie Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Banana Split Day, Kiss and Make Up Day, Whiskey Sour Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day, WebMistress Day.

Thursday, Aug. 27: International Bat Night, Burger Day, Tug-of-War Day, The Duchess Who Wasn’t Day.

Friday, Aug. 28: Bow Tie Day, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day, Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day, Crackers Over the Keyboard Day.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Chop Suey Day, Franchise Appreciation Day, Individual Rights Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

