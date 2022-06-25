People get ready to hop into a canoe at Cultus Lake on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Sunday, June 26, 2022 is Canoe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People get ready to hop into a canoe at Cultus Lake on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Sunday, June 26, 2022 is Canoe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 26 to July 2

Canoe Day, World UFO Day, International Chicken Wing Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Great Outdoors Month and Candy Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 26: Canoe Day, Log Cabin Day, World Refrigeration Day.

Monday, June 27: International Pineapple Day, Ice Cream Cake Day, Sunglasses Day.

Tuesday, June 28: International Body Piercing Day, Ceviche Day, Insurance Awareness Day.

Wednesday, June 29: Camera Day, Hug Holiday, Waffle Iron Day, Mud Day.

Thursday, June 30: International Asteroid Day, Social Media Day, Handshake Day.

Friday, July 1: International Chicken Wing Day, International Reggae Day, International Joke Day.

Saturday, July 2: World UFO Day, I Forgot Day, Hop-A-Park Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

