Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Hemophilia Awareness Month as well as Cheerleading Safety Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, March 21: World Down Syndrome Day, International Day of Forests, Single Parents’ Day.

Monday, March 22: World Water Day, Goof Off Day, As Young as You Feel Day.

Tuesday, March 23: Puppy Day, Near Miss Day, Atheist Day.

Wednesday, March 24: Tuberculosis Day, Chocolate Covered Raisins Day, National Cocktail Day.

Thursday, March 25: Waffle Day, Pecan Day, Tolkien Reading Day.

Friday, March 26: Epilepsy Awareness Day (Purple Day), Spinach Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day.

Saturday, March 27: World Theatre Day, Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day, International Whiskey Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.