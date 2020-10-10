Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Monday, Oct. 12 is Old Farmers’ Day. Pictured here are Aaron Warkentin (right) and Abe Goertz as they take a close look at a 1919 tractor during the 91st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match in Abbotsford on May 11, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Mental Health Month, Family History Month and Fair Trade Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, Sausage Pizza Day, It’s My Party Day.

Monday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Face Your Fears Day, International Skeptics Day, Ada Lovelace Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day, Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, Get Smart About Credit Day, I Love Lucy Day.

Friday, Oct. 16: Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Feral Cat Day, Steve Jobs Day.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Wear Something Gaudy Day, Sweetest Day, Forgive an Ex Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

