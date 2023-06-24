Vancouver ranks 5th in most liveable cities, beating 2 other Canadian cities

Seen from Burnaby Mountain approximately 16 kilometres away, fireworks explode behind the downtown Vancouver skyline as a pyrotechnic team from Croatia closes out the final night of the Honda Celebration of Light, in Vancouver, on Saturday August 3, 2019. Vancouver has made the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2023 Global Liveability Index for the second year in a row. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver has maintained its ranking on a global liveability index.

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently released its 2023 Global Liveability Index, and Vancouver ranked fifth for the second year in a row. The B.C. city beat out Calgary and Toronto which ranked seventh and ninth, respectively. Calgary tied with Geneva, Switzerland.

Vancouver’s index was up a little more than a percentage point for 97.3 in 2023, compared to 96.1 in 2022. It also received 100 for healthcare and school, 95 for stability, 97.2 for culture and environment and 96.4 for infrastructure.

The report notes that stability was up in the Canadian cities compared to 2022 when they were “impacted by anti-vaccine protests.”

Vienna, Austria came out on top once again with an index of 98.4. It had 100 for stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure and 93.5 for culture and environment.

