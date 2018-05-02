VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

It’s not too often you get to see exactly what goes into reducing avalanche risk.
B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation crews captured video aboard a helicopter on Wednesday above the Morrisey Ridge near Fernie, showing explosives dropping onto slopes in high-risk areas and triggering a controlled avalanche.
Avalanches have once again been deadly this winter in B.C.
A woman was backcountry skiing with a group on New Year’s Eve in the Selkirk Mountains’ Kootenay Pass when the snow started to roar down. She was found buried, but later died in hospital.
About a week later, a Calgary man skiing in McDermott Basin in Jaffray, southwest of Fernie, was overtaken by an avalanche. His companion survived by clinging to a tree.
For details on how to stay safe while in the backcountry during warming weather, visit avalanche.ca
