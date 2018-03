‘This may have crossed the line’

A conservation officer in B.C.’s Peace Region woke up Wednesday morning to discover he had a rather large four-legged visitor by his window.

The Conservation Officer Service tweeted a video shot by the officer, poking fun at how everyone knows everyone in small communities.

“However, this may have crossed the line,” the tweet read.

