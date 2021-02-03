Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Hula hoops and Rubik’s cubes are a match made in heaven – at least for Colwood teen Josiah Plett.

On Feb. 13, Plett will celebrate his 18th birthday and attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping – the first of three records he plans to challenge this month.

To break this record, Plett will make his way to his school, Pacific Christian School in Saanich, at 7 a.m. on the morning of his birthday and spend the next 12 hours solving as many Rubik’s cubes as he can – hula hooping all the while. The current record is 200 solves in about one hour, he explained, admitting that 12 hours does sound extreme so he’ll be happy to at least surpass the five-hour mark.

READ ALSO: Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

The next morning, he’ll return to the gymnasium to attempt to break the record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik’s cube while hula hooping which is currently 12.20 seconds – 3.14 seconds slower than his personal best.

On Feb. 20, Plett will attempt to break the third record by hooping and cubing for another 12 hours but this time with one hand as he tackles the record for most Rubik’s cubes solved one-handed while hula hooping – the current record is 101 in about an hour.

To some, solving Rubik’s cubes for hours on end would be the greatest challenge, but Plett has “done so much cubing that it’s really a non-factor.” What he’s worried about is hula hooping for up to 12 hours.

So far, he’s only attempted three hours at a time but has been working with his school’s athletic director John Stewart to build his endurance.

READ ALSO: Calgary Roughnecks draft young Saanich lacrosse star for coming NLL season

Plett learned to solve a Rubik’s cube at age 7 but only began “speed-cubing” in Grade 10 after a friend introduced him to the concept. After practising and shaving his solve-time from 45 seconds per cube down to an average of 13 seconds, Plett decided to up the ante.

“The hula hooping part was added six months ago,” and it wasn’t long before he decided to apply to Guinness to break the three records. In October, he heard back and began planning the attempts over winter break.

Normally, it costs thousands to bring in an official Guinness adjudicator because the applicant must pay for their travel and accommodations, Plett said, but because of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, he’ll be relying on local volunteers to monitor his attempts. Each scrutineer is limited to a four-hour shift to avoid losing focus so he’ll need six volunteers for both Feb. 13 and 20, and other volunteers will scramble the cubes.

READ ALSO: Sooke man attempts to break world record for squats

The fastest time to solve a Rubik’s cube while hula hooping record has more formal regulations and technically requires a World Cube Association delegate to be present. However, with COVID-19, the referee will have to be an informal volunteer who ensures all regulations are followed exactly.

Plett will be using eight RS3 M 2020 Rubik’s cubes which he said are “the best speed cubes on the market” and cost $8 each. They’re stickerless, have a better range of motion than an average Rubik’s cube and contain magnets that snap the pieces into place.

The teen will stream the attempts live on his YouTube channel.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month
Next story
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

Just Posted

A logging truck outside of Tlell, Haida Gwaii in Aug. 2020 (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Forestry grant to benefit Haida Gwaii

Wood waste and emissions to be reduced with forestry grant

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

‘We must continue to acknowledge and recognize the incredible people of African descent like Viola, who have made a significant contribution to our society’

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read