VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

Today marks the 54th anniversary of the day the Canadian Flag was first flown on Parliament Hill.
How much do you know about the flag?
Here are a few fast facts:
The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965
OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools
Engineering firm itemizes shortcomings for provincial and federal standards
Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament
Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament
Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children
Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses
President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts
Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms
11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario
RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade
Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says
Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders
Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air
A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day
A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?
A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…
Former north B.C. mayor is recruiting people to get ICBC info to compare rural vs urban rates.
Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope to help the Iranian-born dog
Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford