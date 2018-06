Bambi and Thumper were caught on video in Comox by visitor Tomas Avendano last month.

It was nearly a movie moment similar to Bambi and Thumper, caught on video in Comox by visitor Tomas Avendano.

Avendano was on Vancouver Island as part of a visit when he came across the pair playing in downtown park.

He posted the video last week on Facebook, and it has been viewed nearly 25,000 times and has been shared nearly 600 times.

“(I) had no idea it would go viral but I was super stoked to share it with all my friends …” he said. “(It’s) hard not to fall in love with the Island!”