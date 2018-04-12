Cheryl Paavola attempts to cross the icy pond at Shames Mountain’s annual Slush Cup. Watch the video online to see whether snowboarders or skiers were the most likely to avoid a soggy finish. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Getting soaked at Shames Mountain’s Slush Cup

Skiers and snowboarders share tactics on how to make it safely across the icy pond

At the end of the ski season, at mountain resorts across the country, a few brave souls attempt the Slush Cup.

A pool filled with icy water is built at the bottom of the hill, and skiers and snowboarders try to get enough speed to skip over the water without getting wet. Many people dress up for the occasion, and there’s always a cheering squad below to encourage participants.

The 2017-2018 ski season came to a close on April 8 at Shames Mountain. With temperatures above zero early in the day, the snow was sticky, making it difficult to gain enough speed to successfully cross the pond — but more than 40 people made the attempt anyway, with only approximately five who made it across.

Douglas Phillips, ski instructor at Shames Mountain, is one of the few who make it across the Slush Cup. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Colin Reinert attempts to cross the icy pond at Shames Mountain’s annual Slush Cup. Watch the video online to see whether snowboarders or skiers were the most likely to avoid a soggy finish. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Cora Thompson is all wrapped up after hitting the water in the Slush Cup. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Tristen Brown and Colin Reinert ready to attempt the Slush Cup at Shames Mountain. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Christine and River McDonald plan their route for the annual Slush Cup at Shames Mountain. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

