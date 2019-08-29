Federal leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh and MP Richard Cannings celebrate after a Penticton Vees goal in the pre-season game against the West Kelowna Warriors. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

The leader of the federal NDP named his favourite teams, player, and hopes for the Stanley Cup

By Brennan Phillip, Western News Staff

Black Press Media’s Penticton Western News caught up with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at the Vees game on Wednesday night to ask him a bit about hockey.

Born in Toronto, the representative of Burnaby is split between having the Canucks and Maple Leafs as favourite teams. They’re his hopes for the Stanley Cup this year too.

“It’s got to be either the Maple Leafs or the Canucks, that’s it,” said Singh. “All the way, let’s do this.”

As for his favourite player? It’s Halifax-born Sidney Crosby.

“I like the resilience of Sidney Crosby,” said Singh. “A Canadian guy who’s playing at an incredible level, captain of the Penguins. Someone who’s kinda recovered through a lot of injuries, and kept on pushing through.”

Singh is Penticton to help kick off local MP Richard Cannings’ re-election campaign.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some practical tips to manage anxiety and stress in post-secondary education

Just Posted

Missing mushroom picker reported found

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing Tuesday evening

SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie Seamount marine area receives renewed protection

Plan agreed to boost conservation efforts at ecosystem off the Haida coast

Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

SAR crews need more volunteers in search for missing mushroom picker

Search in Kispiox Valley enters second day

Tahltan, province sign ‘milestone’ land-use plan for Sacred Headwaters

Klappan Plan includes 20-year deferral on industrial activity

Natural treasure spotted on the shore of Haida Gwaii

A trip to Tow Hill included a spectacular jelly fish

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Most Read