VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only seven of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

One part eerie and another part aesthetically pleasing – a mall before it becomes a mall isn’t something the average person gets to see.

But reporters with The Canadian Press got a behind-the-scenes look at a new mall just north of Calgary that has only nine of the 517 retail spaces open for business.

In Balzac, Alta., New Horizon Mall was expected to host its grand opening in October. But developers have postponed until next year.

Meanwhile, the seven business owners now located inside the mall, where able to take ownership of their spaces in May.

Check it out for yourself:

