A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

An electrical storm passed over Fernie on the night of July 23. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Shortly after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning on the night of July 23, a massive electrical storm rolled through the Elk Valley and into Alberta. The video below is a compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

