VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Only a few eateries in Canada have embraced robotics and other high-tech offerings.

But more owners may be hesitant to do so due to high costs in a low-margin industry.

Robo Sushi in Toronto is staffed partly by waist-high robots with two eyes and a smile permanently fixed on their faces that guide patrons to empty seats.

The restaurant opened last year and claims to be the first of its kind in North America.

Autonetics Universe, based in Aurora, Ont., sells a number of machines that can greet customers, take orders, display prices and promotions, and carry food and drinks.

The company’s founder, Ian McGowan, noted Canada is fairly new to incorporating robotics into retail compared to other countries.

McGowan says part of the hesitation could come from sticker shock since service robots can range from $7,000 to $25,000 or higher. He adds that robots can create jobs in technology and can see them lowering some labour costs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver makes top 10 list for most dog-friendly cities

Just Posted

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

Sk’aadgaa Naay slips in Fraser Institute elementary school rankings

The school stayed at a rating of 5, but slipped to 694th rank in 2017/18

B.C. First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients to drop by 31 per cent: study

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as is

B.C. minister says rural internet is ‘railroad of the 21st century’

Jinny Sims talks details about the $50-million provincial and possible $750-million federal funds

Arts funding for Haida Gwaii and Rupert societies

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced $320,643 in funding from the BC Arts Council Grant

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

B.C. public insurance includes funding enforcement, driver licensing

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Most Read