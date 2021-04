The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker

A storm on Sunday evening made for a treacherous trip across Kootenay Lake.

Kootenay Lake ferry employee Dirk Jonker captured this video en route to the Kootenay Bay terminal.

The ferry completed the trip without incident, but the wind storm disrupted power and left debris across the North Shore.

