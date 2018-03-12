VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

Does your stress level come down when you see a cute puppy?

A study from UBC released Monday suggests one-on-one time with a dog really does make students less stressed.

Therapy dogs for students cramming for final exams have become more and more popular on university campuses lately, but up until now, the effects haven’t been formally evaluated.

“Therapy dog sessions have a measurable, positive effect on the wellbeing of university students, particularly on stress reduction and feelings of negativity,” said assistant psychology researcher Emma Ward-Griffin.

The team surveyed 246 students before and after they attended a drop-in therapy dog session where they pet, cuddled and chatted with up to a dozen dogs.

The participants reported feeling more relaxed, more happy, energetic and satisfied with life right after spending time with the dogs, compared to a control group who did not play with the animals.

While the feelings of satisfaction didn’t last, some positive effects did.

“We found that, even 10 hours later, students still reported slightly less negative emotion, feeling more supported, and feeling less stressed,” said study co-author and professor emeritus of psychology Stanley Coren.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Minor injuries reported after car hits school bus in Skidegate

Two elementary school students and a driver suffered minor injuries this morning… Continue reading

Stinks, kinks, finally fixed at Agnes L. Mathers Elementary

Everyone cheered when the new Agnes L. Mathers Elementary opened in Sandspit… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte to host all-islands forum on housing issues

Forum set for April 7 at the Q.C. Community Hall

Tlellagraph: Iqaluit’s The Jerry Cans to headline Edge of the World

By Janet Rigg Spring is in the air and Easter is nearly… Continue reading

Haida title case to be heard in two phases

Trial may begin as early as October

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

DFO contemplating sweeping North Coast salmon fishery closure

Low abundance of salmon stocks on B.C. coast has DFO considering outright fishing ban for anglers

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

  • VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

    UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions