A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Warm glow of Christmas still shining in some B.C. homes

Christmas trees still up, lights stay lit, perhaps as an extended comfort during the pandemic

Easter may be just around the corner, but some residents across Greater Victoria still appear to have their Christmas trees up, based on photos taken around the community.

They continue to brighten up dark mornings on rural roads or light up downtown apartments as dusk falls.

So what inspires residents to keep up their Christmas trees?

“As a psychologist, I would tend to say that is better to ask them,” said Frederick Grouzet, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Victoria, with a chuckle. “They could have different reasons. But based on what I know about the psychology of people, I would say my best guess would be that people would like to maintain what the Christmas tree is representing, so the symbol of the Christmas tree.”

A Christmas tree represents joy, a positive feeling. “It represents also family.”

A Christmas tree represents a sense of connectedness and its ongoing presence may help people compensate any feelings of loneliness, he said.

“Every time that we feel lonely, it is good to refer to memories or to refer to periods of the year, when people are together and Christmas is a time when people get together,” he said. “Maybe not this year. This year might have been different, but it is a way to remember those times when we were all together.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has disconnected many from their families, said Grouzet. “So one way to reconnect with the whole family – even in a symbolic way – is to keep what represents family and Christmas could represent family,” he said. “It is a way to keep this notion of family close to us.”

More broadly, people may be tapping into a very important psychological resource: nostalgia. “When we don’t feel good, when we feel lonely, we tend to bring nostalgia, which will bring some positive emotions. So nostalgia is not something negative. It’s a positive emotion that serves a purpose.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: It’s still looking a lot like Christmas in Ladysmith

RELATED: Winter blues a concern for Vancouver Islanders during COVID-19 Christmas season

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Previous story
Part of Wright brothers’ 1st airplane on NASA’s Mars chopper
Next story
PHOTOS: White Rock senior completes 40,000-km unicycle journey

Just Posted

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on March 11 calls from lots of rain developing into snow along the North Coast from Sandsdpit to Prince Rupert. (Photo: Jim Bailey)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and North Coast

North Coast residents may need to get their snow shovels ready

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

Most Read