A birth is recoreded in Saskatchewan as Canada’s population moves to surpass 40 million people today. Everyone with an internet connection can watch it happen in real time. (Stats Canada website screen grab)

A birth is recoreded in Saskatchewan as Canada’s population moves to surpass 40 million people today. Everyone with an internet connection can watch it happen in real time. (Stats Canada website screen grab)

Watch Canada’s population surpass 40 million people in real time

Stats Canada website shows births, deaths and immigration/emigration

Canada’s population will reach a major milestone today – 40 million people – and everyone with an internet connection can watch it happen in real time.

Statistics Canada’s website features a Canada population clock (real-time model) which records births, deaths, immigration, emigration and inter-provincial migration as each happens (is recorded).

As of 9:40 a.m. today there were 39,999,708 people in Canada – that number climbs or drops, moment by moment, with each event.

Featured on the page is a grey map of the country, on which provinces and territories light up in different colours each time a change is recorded – blue for a birth, red for a death and so on.

Next to that, the population of each province and territory is adjusted accordingly and a scrolling list of demographic events at the bottom of the page outlines the three most recent changes.

A posting on the Statistics Canada website notes this milestone comes following a record year of growth.

However, it isn’t births that are the main driving force behind the increase.

“In 2022, Canada’s population grew by an unprecedented 1.1 million people, most of them permanent and temporary immigrants,” the site notes.

“Thanks to this influx, the 40-million mark was reached even faster than expected.”

The page includes a detailed history of population growth in Canada, beginning with the estimated 200,000 to 2 million First Nations people who occupied the land when the first Europeans began arriving in the 16th century and concluding with a look ahead to the day, an estimated 20 years from now, that Canada’s population reaches 50 million people.


brenda.anderson@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CanadaCanada Population

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous artist collecting sounds across Canada for virtual Witness Blanket

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles and yellow crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a multi-residence property numbered 166 and 168 Silversides Drive where four people were found deceased on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigation continues into deaths of four people

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating multiple deaths in the city stemming from one incident on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead

One of three stages at the ValhallaFest grounds during set up on June 11. (Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel)
Terrace’s ValhallaFest returns for 5th year with 42 acts

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes