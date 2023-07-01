What flies, what doesn’t: Travel company releases airport etiquette list

Some of the harshest judged behaviours fell into the “during flight” category, with things such as leg room and arm-rest sharing being a hot debate. (File photo)

Attention passengers-to-be, a long list of airport dos and don’ts has landed.

Although airports are often regarded as relatively lawless lands in terms of what you can and cannot do, like most things in life they come with unspoken rules. Through a series of online surveys and polls, Kayak, a travel search engine, has finalized a list of what Canadian travellers feel are the best — and worst — things to do when it comes an airport visit.

In terms of pre-flight, 57 per cent of people said it was OK to ask someone to cut ahead of them in line due to being late. That said, 60 per cent of people said that it is not OK to be unprepared at security, since most people like to keep things moving. Other big no-nos included 90 per cent of respondents saying that it is absolutely unacceptable to let young kids roam free, and another 60 per cent said sitting on the floor is also unacceptable because it invites dust and dirt onboard flights.

Once on the other side of security and at the gate, there’s a different set of etiquette that comes into play. Seventy-three per cent of travellers said blocking the gate before the boarding zones are announced is not allowed, but also be careful of choices made over in the seating area. Seventy-seven per cent of travellers said it’s not OK to nap across multiple seats, and 63 per cent said taking up more than one seat is also looked down upon.

In terms of seating on the plane, sorry nervous flyers, but 64 per cent of travellers say switching seats because of nerves is not going to fly. Switching seats for no reason other than wanting to is also not going to be taken well, as 77 per cent of people said this is not welcome behaviour when boarding is ongoing.

Plane etiquette also presents a specific set of rules. Once in the air, travellers voted that asking to switch seats is acceptable if asked politely, and 58 per cent said asking for reasons of sitting near family or friends is also alright with the same politeness clause. Taking up both armrests however is frowned upon by 57 per cent of plane riders, and it’s best to have one arm free to cover coughs and sneezes anyways — 68 per cent of travellers aren’t looking to share germs.

Otherwise, avoid smelly foods, snoring loudly, seat kicking or blaring downloaded shows without headphones.

When it’s time to leave the plane, be sure to thank the flight attendants. Nearly 90 per cent of travellers said bidding flight crew goodbye is crucial. However, do not clap when the plane lands: a 51 per cent majority rules that it’s uncalled for.

