Where’s Santa? Track the jolly old fellow’s trip across the world this Christmas

Do you hear snowbells jingling in the distance? Maybe some reindeer stomping their feet?

Well, it makes sense – the jolly ol’ fellow is on the move today, delivering presents to all good kids this year.

Santa Claus has already begun his journey around the world, having dropped off goods in Russia, China and Indonesia already.

When is Santa coming by your house? Track his every move on the NORAD Santa Tracker and see when he’ll be popping down your chimney tonight!

LIVE: Track Santa now

Santa Claus is busy delivering gifts over Russia. (NORAD)

Meanwhile, trackers – both young and old – worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based north of Toronto.

It was just more than 60 years ago when a misprinted advertisement led to the annual tradition enjoyed globally.

In 1955, a newspaper advertisement that directed children to call Santa direct included the wrong number.

Instead of directing kids to call Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took on the tradition.

Trackers can talk to an operator by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

