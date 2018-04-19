Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

A new hotel is offering an alternative for people who aren’t interested in much space.

The Pangea Pod Hotel, located in the village, bills itself as much smaller than a typical hotel room, but more comfortable than a hostel, with each of the 88 private dorms made up of a bed and storage space for luggage.

(Pangea Pod Hotels)

“In other Whistler hotels, you’ll find standard rooms, some of them small, some of them big, some of them absolutely gigantic and rather pointless,” the hotel’s website reads. “All well and good, but do you actually need so much space when there’s so much to do outside?”

Each “sleeping chamber” is just big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and small area to hang up clothes, with private bathrooms.

There’s also a communal “living room,” described as a lounge-meets-bar-meets-cafe, and lots of storage space for ski boots, snowboards and other equipment.

(Pangea Pod Hotels)

The company says its rates will be more affordable than standard hotels, but it has not released any details.

The hotel will do a soft launch in July, and be set to fully open mid-summer.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Just Posted

Court to rule on Husby injunction against protest at Collison Point

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will soon decide whether to grant an… Continue reading

Fishing Haida Gwaii: Watching for herring spawn on Haida Gwaii’s west coast

By Darrell Oike Haawa for all the fish caught this week. We… Continue reading

Razor clam closure from Wiah Point to Rose Spit

All razor clam harvesting is closed from Wiah Point to Rose Spit… Continue reading

Wooden Horsemen ready to rock Haida Gwaii and northwest B.C.

Vancouver rocker Steven Beddall got his start playing in ska and funk… Continue reading

Letters: Cartoon spread a negative business vibe

I’m writing in response to The Happy Clam cartoon in the April… Continue reading

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

2 B.C. men deemed heroe for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Pinnacle pellets to feed hungry Japanese biomass industry

Canadian biomass company to sell 70,000 metric tonnes annually to Japan by end of 2019

Thieves target B.C. firefighters helping flood victims

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Most Read