‘You nasty thing’: U.S. wrestler gets speeding ticket in Alberta

An Edmonton RCMP traffic services officer pulled American professional wrestler Lacey Evans over for speeding on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Lacey Evans Twitter image)

An American professional wrestler got a speeding ticket Saturday morning in Edmonton and posted a video with her reaction on social media.

The video posted by WWE wrestler Lacey Evans had more than 491,000 views by Sunday afternoon.

Evans, who bills her character as a “sassy southern belle,” is being handed a speeding ticket in the video and she asks, “do you know who I am?”

The officer handing Evans the ticket says, “I have no idea,” to which Evans replies, “Well, I’m Lacey Evans … WWE superstar and you should know exactly who I am.”

The officer then tries to explain the ticket to Evans, but she grabs it out of his hands.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” she says. “You nasty thing, I’ll pay the ticket.”

Evans is known for using the phrase “Ya nasties” while performing.

The video ends with the officer wishing Evans a good day.

“You have a terrible day, sir,” she replies. “Canada is terrible.”

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

Cpl. Chris Warren told Black Press Media the traffic stop happened on Highway 2.

“This was an traffic actual stop conducted by an RCMP traffic services member,” Warren said, adding that the officer was engaged in normal duties.

Later the same day Evans was defeated by Canadian-American professional wrestler Natalya at a WWE Live event at Rogers Place.

READ MORE: Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in Penticton



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter