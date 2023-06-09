Young generations are losing confidence in investing, new B.C. survey reveals

A survey shows young Canadians’ challenges in fulfilling their investment aspirations

A recent survey reveals that young Canadians are losing confidence in investing. (Black Press Media File Photo)

A recent survey reveals that young Canadians are losing confidence in investing. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Meeting their own income goals through investments becomes increasingly challenging for young Canadians striving to fulfill their aspirations.

Survey results released in May by Co-operators, a Canadian financial services provider, highlighted the lack of confidence among young Canadians in their investment abilities.

The online survey was conducted with a national sample of 1,500 adult residents of Canada between Jan.12 and 16. The results indicate that only 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 44 feel confident in their ability to choose profitable investment opportunities. Additionally, 38 per cent answer that they don’t have sufficient knowledge about investing, and 44 per cent feel they don’t have enough funds to invest.

“The challenges of today’s economic climate, including high interest rates and cost of living, are intensified by the knowledge gap that exists for young Canadians,” said Emmie Fukuchi, chief executive officer at Co-operators.

READ MORE: It’s ‘never too early, never too late’ to learn financial literacy, experts say

Chad MacKenzie, a financial advisor at Co-operators, pointed out that social media also contributed to these concerns.

The overwhelming amount of information available online and the influence of social media make it challenging for young Canadians to discern accurate information. Moreover, the use of different words on social media platforms adds an extra layer of complexity to the situation, MacKenzie said.

Lacking confidence in investing puts young Canadians at risk, particularly those who have specific financial goals, dreams, and aspirations, MacKenzie warned.

The survey also shows that younger individuals are less likely to work with financial advisors compared to older age groups. However, those who do seek professional advice feel more confident about their financial decisions, which highlights the need for financial advice and education.

MacKenzie emphasizes young people’s right to financial advice regardless of income or financial goals. He encourages individuals to consult certified financial professionals, cautioning against relying solely on social media for information.

“Social media should be used as a starting point, not a solution,” MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie further recommended that young people begin investing early and consistently, regardless of the amount, as the best approach for securing their financial future.

“Even a small monthly contribution can have a massive impact when you look at that over 20 or 30 years,” MacKenzie said.

“It’s our responsibility as financial services providers to deliver credible information and engage in honest, transparent conversations about how even the smallest actions today can secure tomorrow’s future,” Fukuchi added.

Previous story
Meet Patricia, the 12-year-old soon to be Canada’s youngest university graduate in history

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service on the scene of a wildfire near Terrace’s Northwest Regional Airport on June 8. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BC Wildfire Service investigating fire near Terrace airport as human-caused

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert