YVR offers holiday travel tips: Arrive early, don’t wrap your gifts

Airport could see 90,000 people pass through on busiest days

The Vancouver International Airport is expecting to see 85,000 people alone pass through its terminals each day during the holidays, with as many as 90,000 passengers on their busiest days.

Officials ask travellers to leave extra time to check in, clear security and board flights. If you can check in at home ahead of time, that will save you one lineup.

Although there are multiple parking lots available, and the Canada Line to YVR as well, both will be busier than usual.

Travellers are asked to check the status of their flights to make sure they aren’t delayed or cancelled because of winter weather either in Vancouver or at their final destination.

People flying home with gifts in tow are reminded that restrictions on liquids, gels and aerosols still apply for carry-on baggage.

If you wrap your gifts, airport security will just ask you to unwrap them so they can see what they are, so save that for after your flight.

A full list of restricted items in carry-ons, including skis and snowboards, is available online.

Cannabis can be carried onto domestic, but not international flights. YVR is reminding travellers that rules for cannabis use might differ among provinces and to be aware of regulations at their destination.

Cannabis smoking and vaping is allowed only in marked, designated areas at the airport.

