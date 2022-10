Over 100 dogs gathered in Illinois to try and break the world record for the largest dog wedding ceremony. (The Associated Press/screenshot)

Over a hundred dogs gathered at a minor league baseball field in Illinois to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony.

Organizers say 66 dog couples gathered, but fell short of the 178 couples who gathered in Colorado back in 2007.

-The Associated Press

