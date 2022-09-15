Defense Rests in Parkland Shooter, Nikolas Cruz

On September 14, mass murderer Nikolas Cruz’s defense team announced that it was resting its case in the 23-year-old’s sentencing trial. Reports say that Cruz’s legal team previously announced plans to call approximately 80 witnesses to the stand. However, Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, said the defense was resting after only calling about 25 of those witnesses. The shocked judge was reportedly forced to put the trial on pause until September 27 as the prosecution said it was unprepared to begin its rebuttal case. The bewildered prosecutors said they had expected approximately 40 more defense witnesses to take the stand. Cruz’s defense team argued that their client had a troubled upbringing and suffered from behavioral and developmental issues.

On September 13, the last defense witness called to the stand was Dr. Kenneth Jones, a leading expert in fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. The doctor testified that Cruz meets the criteria for someone exposed to alcohol in the womb and suffers from consequential behavioral and developmental problems. In October, Cruz changed his plea to guilty and addressed the court in a brief speech, apologizing to the 17 victims he murdered.

“I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day. If I were to get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others,” Nicholas Cruz

