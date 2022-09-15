HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink