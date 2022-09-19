‘The Crown’, Likely to Pause Filming

September 8, the show’s creator spoke out after news of the monarch’s death.

“‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Peter Morgan, ‘The Crown’ creator and show-runner.

‘The Crown’ would stop production for a respectable period of time in the event of the queen’s death. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset,” Stephen Daldry, ‘The Crown’ executive producer.

So far, both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have played Queen Elizabeth on the show which premiered in 2016. Imelda Staunton is taking over the role for the next two seasons, the first of which is premiering in November. “As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts,” Imelda Staunton. “I’m greatly honoured. I don’t want to let the air go out of the balloon and I really have to bring it home. I would love to do that for all the people who have gone before me”

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

Entertainment

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau, Chrétien share memories of Queen Elizabeth II in London

Just Posted

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Johnny Reid and three backing musicians played back-to-back sold-out concerts in Prince Rupert Sept. 12 and 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Johnny Reid was someone loved on his “Love Someone” tour to Prince Rupert and Kitimat

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)
Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii