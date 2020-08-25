VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

A Denman Island family had some Sunday evening excitement, watching from their home as a pod of orcas came hunting for food.

“Dinner time on Denman last night as a group of orcas attacked a family of river otters in front of our deck,” said Lawrence Justrabo in a Monday morning Facebook post. “At least one missing otter, maybe more. Some survived. Once in a lifetime footage provided by an ever lucky 17-year-old who always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I saw him eat the otter, yeah,” a female voice can be heard while the video plays. “I don’t think they (otters) were all there, I think one of the parents still has the babies. I did see one come in earlier, I think it was going out for food again… but it obviously will not be coming back…That was awful.”

The Record has reached out to the Justrabo family for additional comment.

ALSO: Orcas seen splashing and breaching off Hornby Island


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyOrca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

Just Posted

Village of Queen Charlotte hosting virtual quiz night

Register a team before Sept. 3 to put your local and general knowledge to the test

Black bear killed after climbing into Tow Hill cabin

Conservation Office urging islanders to report negative bear interactions

Solar energy array proposed for Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre

Proposal for community-owned solar panels could reduce diesel fuel use by 30,000 liters per year

All-Islands Protocol Table working to restore Haida place names

Council of the Haida Nation send list of 12 priority names to Geographical Names Office

From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

50 YEARS AGO (1970): A car owned by Mrs. Jeanne Karlson of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Underwater recovery team finds body of missing kayaker at Davie Lake

RCMP rules out foul play at the moment

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Most Read