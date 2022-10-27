Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIDEO: Trudeau, public safety minister condemn those who travel to join terrorist groups

4 Canadians returned to the country from a Syrian detention camp Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are condemning travel for the purposes of terrorism, following the return of four Canadians from a Syrian detention camp on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Global Affairs Canada has identified the four as Quebec’s Oumaima Chouay and her two children, as well as British Columbia resident Kimberly Polman.

Trudeau says it is a crime in Canada to travel for the purposes of terrorism.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaTerrorism

Previous story
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Darlene Hunter, chief of Halfway River First Nation (left) with Crystal Smith, chief councillor of Haisla Nation are among some of the founding members of the First Nations Climate Initiative. (Supplied photo)
First Nations Climate Initiative members from northern B.C. heading to UN’s COP27 conference in Eygpt

A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills in Terrace last November. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace cuts production amid high cost of logging

Mining operations at Brucejack remain suspended until further notice following the death of a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)
Fatality confirmed at Brucejack gold mine

Hwy 16 was closed briefly overnight and but is now reopened with water pooling still a concern between 38 and 51 kilometres west of Terrace. (Facebook photo)
Hwy 16 reopens to two-lane traffic following closure due to flooding